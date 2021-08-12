Girl, woman injured during shooting in Miami-Dade, police say

A shooting involving several firearms left two bystanders injured on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County's city of Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A girl and a woman, who were both bystanders, were injured during a shooting involving several firearms on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County, police said.

There was a fight, several people pulled out firearms, and a shootout ensued outside of an apartment complex near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 135th Street, according to the Opa-locka Police Department.

A 12-year-old girl who was outside was shot in the lower leg and a woman who was inside an apartment was shot in the face after a bullet went through a glass window, according to Assistant Chief Nikeya Jenkins.

Jenkins said detectives are investigating the shooting. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to 13448 Aswan Rd. and 13424 Aswan Rd.

This is a developing story.

