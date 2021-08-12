Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A suspect was arrested Tuesday in Palm Beach County, a day after a fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

Michael Watts, of Plantation, 20, faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of Vincent Valentine, 21, of Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Watts shot Valentine multiple times around 1:30 p.m. Monday while the victim was sitting in his car in the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Vincent Valentine, 21, was fatally shot Aug. 9, 2021, while sitting in his car in Fort Lauderdale, police say. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Police said a ShotSpotter alert notified patrol officers about the shooting and officers quickly arrived at the scene to find the victim.

Police said Valentine was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Despite the arrest, police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has further information about it to call Detective Sgt. S. Novak at 954-828-5556 or Detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).