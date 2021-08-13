Boy, 5, dies after hit-and-run crash his siblings witnessed in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Five-year-old Ramsey Cole, Jr. died after a driver ran him over and didn’t stop to help him in May and Homestead officers have yet to catch the killer.

Ramsey’s father, Ramsey Cole, is haunted by the moment when his daughter ran to tell him it happened as they crossed Redland Road to get from Blakey Park to the corner Family Dollar Store in Homestead.

Ramsey’s 13-year-old brother and other children saw the tragedy unfold on May 29th. Detectives have surveillance video showing a pickup truck that was pulling a U-Haul trailer. They consider the driver of the truck a person of interest.

The family is asking the public for help to catch the killer.

“He was a fun-loving boy. He loved to play sports: Basketball, football,” the grief-stricken father said.

Ramsey’s mother, Kimberly Preston, said the family needs justice.

“This is hurting. No one wants to go through this,” Preston said. “I just need to know whoever did this to my son ... I am going to miss everything about my son. He was my everything. His smile. His words.”

They are asking anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run crash to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.