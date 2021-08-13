Coral Springs law enforcement gets interactive system with real-time feed from surveillance cameras

New system provides officers with more control at schools in case of shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Alexander Falcone is proud of a new technology that allows for an immediate law enforcement response at Chabad of Coral Springs schools.

Falcone, the director of emergency management at Coral Springs, said the system was installed with the support of a school safety grant as a response to the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“We have implemented a lot of different solutions that we knew were problems during the incident,” Falcone said on Thursday.

The system includes software designed to help officers stop an attack and provide intelligence to offices on the ground. A hard-wired panic button, also accessible with an app, can trigger the alert system to the dispatch center.

“They can view the cameras in real-time. They are able to lock and unlock doors remotely. They’re able to get over the PA system of the school or building,” Falcone said. “With the video in that instance, it was 15 minutes delayed, so we thought we still had a shooter in a building when in fact that shooter had fled.”

Falcone said the city’s goal is to expand the capability of the system to be active anywhere where people congregate. He said it can work at hospitals, movie theaters, and places of worship.

“We know that in these situations seconds really matter and they save lives, so getting in that door and getting an officer right to that threat is a top priority,” Falcone said, adding that “the information we get from a 911 call may not be accurate but when we’re able to put trained eyes on an asset right there in real-time we’re able to more accurately provide information to our responding officers, fire personnel and we’re able to get to people much more quickly.”