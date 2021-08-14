Fort Lauderdale police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

The Florida Lauderdale Police Department announced the death of Officer Jennifer Sepot.

According to FLPD, Officer Sepot passed away after contracting COVID-19 while on duty and experiencing complications related to the virus.

Officer Sepot, who was assigned to the Road Patrol Division, had been with the department since April of 2017.

She is survived by her husband and the couple’s young child.