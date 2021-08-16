Bullet remains lodged in girl’s leg after Opa-locka shooting

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Makaylah Rolle, 12, is out of the hospital after she was shot last week while at an Opa-locka playground.

She now has a big, colorful cast. The bullet is split in two and still lodged in her leg. She has a positive attitude, but tells Local 10 News that she feels different.

“I’m still a little scared to come outside, but I’m not scared at home,” Makaylah said.

Police said Makaylah was shot Thursday night after a group of men started fighting outside an apartment complex near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 135th Street.

The shooting happened right by a children’s playground.

Makaylah said she tried to make a run for it before she realized she had been hit.

“I fell and I tried to get back up, and I kept falling,” she said. “I was screaming for help. I looked at my leg and I was shot.”

Makaylah was discovered by her grandfather, Tony Burrows, who rushed outside as soon as he heard the gunshots.

Police said a woman who was inside of an apartment nearby was also injured when a bullet went through her glass window and the shattered glass injured her face.

The shooting remains an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Makaylah’s family with her medical bills. A link to the page can be found by clicking here.