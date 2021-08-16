Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Florida Lottery looking for a Broward winner who hasn’t come forward

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Lottery, Broward County, Davie
Photo does not have a caption

DAVIE, Fla. – A Broward County lottery player is running out of time to collect nearly $90,000 from the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials say a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $89,175.06 was bought at the Publix at 8842 West State Road 84 in Davie ahead of the March 14 drawing.

It was a quick pick with the numbers 4-5-8-25-30.

Check your tickets, because if those were your numbers in the March 14 draw, you have until midnight on Sept. 10 to claim your prize.

For more information, call 850-487-7787 or visit flalottery.com.

ALSO SEE:

Florida man wins $15 million lottery top prize at Publix

Broward woman scores $1 million on scratch-off from gift shop

Florida man wins lottery doing back-to-school shopping for daughter

Broward County man wins Powerball prize worth $1 million

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter