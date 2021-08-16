Florida Lottery looking for a Broward winner who hasn’t come forward

DAVIE, Fla. – A Broward County lottery player is running out of time to collect nearly $90,000 from the Florida Lottery.
Lottery officials say a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $89,175.06 was bought at the Publix at 8842 West State Road 84 in Davie ahead of the March 14 drawing.
It was a quick pick with the numbers 4-5-8-25-30.
Check your tickets, because if those were your numbers in the March 14 draw, you have until midnight on Sept. 10 to claim your prize.
For more information, call 850-487-7787 or visit flalottery.com.
