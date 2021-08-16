Officers search for suspect in truck robbery in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers are searching for a robbery suspect after arresting a suspected accomplice on Monday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood.
There was yellow crime scene tape surrounding an unmarked white van that was parked at The Village Flea Market & Mall at 7900 NW 25th Ave.
Officers also used crime scene tape to close Southwest 27th Avenue at 82nd Street, in front of a Wendy’s Restaurant.
According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, a victim said there were two robbers in a black Sports Utility Vehicle taking bags of cash from the parked truck.
At about 10:45 a.m., Zabaleta said the search for the second subject continued.
At 12:50 p.m., officers still had a perimeter set up east of the mall and a police dog was tracking the suspect.
This is a developing story.