Officers search for suspect in truck robbery in Miami-Dade

Parker Branton, Reporter

Nina Nahmias, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers are searching for a robbery suspect after arresting a suspected accomplice on Monday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood.

There was yellow crime scene tape surrounding an unmarked white van that was parked at The Village Flea Market & Mall at 7900 NW 25th Ave.

Crime scene tape surrounds a parked unmarked white van on Monday at The Village Flea Market & Mall at 7900 NW 25th Ave. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Officers also used crime scene tape to close Southwest 27th Avenue at 82nd Street, in front of a Wendy’s Restaurant.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, a victim said there were two robbers in a black Sports Utility Vehicle taking bags of cash from the parked truck.

A police dog tracks a suspect on Monday in Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

At about 10:45 a.m., Zabaleta said the search for the second subject continued. 

At 12:50 p.m., officers still had a perimeter set up east of the mall and a police dog was tracking the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Parker Branton

Nina Nahmias
Andrea Torres

email