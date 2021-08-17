Takedown on video: Van driver accused of 3 hit-and-runs in 1 day

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A van driver transporting people to airboat tours faces a slew of charges after police say he was part of three hit-and-run crashes in one day.

Kevin Gresham is accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash last Thursday.

Bodyworn camera video obtained by Local 10 News shows Gresham being taken into custody by Surfside police. An officer says he tried to stop Gresham initially and he wouldn’t stop.

He was accused of hit-and-runs in Surfside, Bay Harbor and North Miami.

Moshe Rubenstein, a Surfside resident and attorney was with his 9-year-old daughter Raya when he says he was slammed into by Gresham.

“Honestly, it’s just ridiculous,” Rubenstein said. “A motor vehicle obviously is a weapon.”

“Everything was shaking,” Raya added. “I don’t know why he didn’t get out of the car and apologize.”

Rubenstein said he was so concerned about his daughter that he didn’t get the driver’s license plate, but Surfside police were all over it.

According to the arrest report, Gresham picked up a group to go on an airboat ride, but after the first crash, that group didn’t want to get back in the van.

Gresham took off — only to hit two more cars before the takedown caught on camera.

“I’m in shock,” Rubenstein said. “I still am.”

The only tour this Gresham ended up taking was a trip to jail.

Everglades VIP, the company Gresham was driving for, released this statement to Local 10:

“Everglades VIP is committed to assisting law enforcement as they investigate the incident in question. The company is limited by law as to the information concerning current or former employees that it can publicly disclose. However, it is clear that any employee of Everglades VIP that does not comply with its policies and procedures, especially those that prioritize the safety of passengers, will be immediately terminated.”