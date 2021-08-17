Video shows Good Samaritans in action: Jaguar’s fiery crash kills 1, injures 2 in Broward

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – When a blue Jaguar sports utility vehicle slammed into a light pole along Griffin Road, Lesly De Leon said it sounded “like a big BOOM” and the building where she works in Dania Beach “shook.”

Surveillance video shows the SUV was on fire on Monday afternoon just steps away from the offices of USA Air Conditioning Services and the westbound lanes of Griffin Road.

De Leon said her USA Air Conditioning Services co-worker quickly turned into a hero.

“My coworker, Kevin, he saw somebody like running across the street to help and he immediately grabbed the fire extinguisher and tried helping,” De Leon said on Tuesday.

One man used a step ladder to break the back window and the group was able to help rescue a 20-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl. De Leon said it’s painful to know that a third person died inside the Jaguar. One of the Good Samaritans was so troubled by the experience he said he wasn’t ready to speak on camera.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel took the two survivors, who suffered severe burns and broken bones, to a nearby hospital. The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Tuesday.

