Boats erupt into flames at Dania Beach marina, 2 hospitalized with burn injuries

Boats undergoing maintenance at Dania Beach marina go up in flames

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Two boats erupted into flames Wednesday afternoon at a marina in Dania Beach.

Authorities said two people were hurt and taken to the hospital, one with burn injuries on his legs.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 399 Lewis Lane shortly after 2:30 p.m. as firefighters on nearby boats worked to extinguish the flames.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, two vessels were fully involved in the fire.

The boats were tied together while undergoing mechanical repairs when they somehow caught on fire, officials said.

People who live in the area told Local 10 News they heard a loud boom before seeing the smoke and flames. Some were concerned the fire would spread to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this point and is under investigation by the Coast Guard, which is also looking into any potential environmental impacts.