Gov. Ron DeSantis announces new Regeneron treatment site in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state will begin dispensing Regeneron monoclonal antibodies to those who qualify for the treatment at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

COVID-19 testing is also available at the park.

According to the governor, clinical data shows that being treated with monoclonal antibodies shortly after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms reduces the chances of hospitalization by about 70%.

He said the Pembroke Pines site will be open seven days a week and the treatment will be offered for those who are immunocompromised, those with diabetes, heart and lung conditions and the elderly.

The treatment is free for all and identification and proof of insurance is not required, the governor said.

He said more than 300 people will be able to be treated at the site each day.

To make an appointment at this location or any location across the state that is offering the treatment, visit Patientportalfl.com.

Regeneron is the treatment former President Donald Trump received when he came down with COVID-19 last year.

One of the governor’s top donors, Citadel, has invested millions of dollars toward the treatment.

According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Chicago-based hedge fund has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated a total of $10.75 million to a political committee that supports DeSantis — $5.75 million in 2018 and $5 million last April.

DeSantis assured Floridians Wednesday that residents and the state are not paying for the treatment, which is also used in hospitals, but the money from the treatment is coming from the federal government.

Another location that will be treating patients with Regeneron will be announced in Miami-Dade County later this week.