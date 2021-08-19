Broward Health offers monoclonal antibodies for children with COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Health continues to treat patients of all ages with COVID-19, and as the new school year starts, they are launching a monoclonal antibody clinic in their pediatric center with the goal of preventing patients from being admitted into the hospital and ICU.

“They actually target the spike protein of the virus,” Dr. Aldo Calvo said, explaining how the monoclonal antibodies work. “And they will hopefully help improve symptoms within 24-48 hours.”

Calvo says there is a specific window of opportunity and criteria to receive the treatment at their new clinic.

“You have to first be 12 years of age and older. You have to weigh 40 kilograms, which is 88 pounds, or more. You have to have COVID-19. You have to have mild to moderate symptoms,” Calvo said. “It’s not for someone with severe symptoms.”

At Broward Health’s Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital they are using the Regeneron treatment that is FDA-approved.

Ad

Calvo says it does work against the delta variant and that the optimal time to receive the treatment is three days from taking a COVID test, whether it’s a rapid or PCR test.

Broward Health’s medical officials say they have been providing monoclonal treatments for some time, but this clinic brings something different.

“We are increasing capacity and now focusing on pediatrics, because of the return back to school, of course,” Calvo said.

For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org