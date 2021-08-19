Partly Cloudy icon
Health

Consumers warned of risks from supplements and personal care products

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Warning consumers about risks from supplements, personal care products
Warning consumers about risks from supplements, personal care products

BOCA RATON, Fla. – An analysis by the Drug Induced Liver Injury Network has found that dietary supplements containing Garcinia Cambogia extract, either on its own or combined with green tea, led to 22 cases of reported liver damage between 2004 and 2018 which required hospitalization for hepatocellular liver injury with jaundice.

One patient needed a transplant, two others died.

Green tea supplements alone have previously been associated liver damage in large doses of 800 milligrams or more a day.

Researchers said ongoing data continues to underscore the fact that even so-called ‘healthy’ over the counter products can pose health risks.

And an ingredient routinely used in beauty care products can also be problematic for many people.

Topical versions of Vitamin C, also identified as l-ascorbic acid on some labels, can lead to skin rashes and in some cases, severe allergic reactions.

“So it’s important if you’re sensitive you need to be a bottle reader and you can’t stop at the first one two or three ingredients because even in lower concentrations people who are sensitive to these derivatives can develop reactions. Certainly the lower the concentration the lower the reaction but there’s no reason to buy those products if you’re sensitive to those agents,” said Boca Raton dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz.

Fromowitz said before trying anything on your hair, face or full body, test a small amount on an unnoticeable area, like the back of your neck, to see if you have a reaction.

Also, notify your doctor immediately if the reaction is severe.

Continued exposure can compound the effect.

