Miami-Dade schools set for legal battle over mask mandate

MIAMI – The decision has been made. Face masks will be required in Miami-Dade County public schools.

So now Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and the school board will have to deal with a legal battle with the state.

“Ultimately the decision that was made is the decision that was in the best interest of our students and our teachers,” Carvalho said.

The school board voted 7-1 on Wednesday to approve the mask mandate that defies Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order against such requirements. Lubby Navarro was the lone board member to vote against it.

“If the reward is a threat I’ll wear it as a badge of honor,” said Carvalho, who pushed for the mask mandate.

The district said this isn’t intended to be a permanent policy. They will continue to evaluate the situation with COVID-19 to determine future steps.

On Tuesday, following recommendations from Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, the state board of education voted to sanction the school boards in Broward and Alachua counties for also defying DeSantis’ order that masks in schools be an optional decision left up to parents.

“You have 67 counties. You have to have a uniformed system,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran told Local 10 News on Wednesday that details on those sanctions would be released in the coming days.

By also voting for a mask requirement, Miami-Dade showed it is willing to take on that same fight, as is the school district in Palm Beach County.

“To me, this is a simple decision regardless of consequences,” Carvalho said. “It’s actually a small price to pay if in fact there are consequences that are thrown our way.”

Monday is the first day of school in Miami-Dade.

Broward reported few issues Wednesday in its first day of the new school year with the mask rule in place.