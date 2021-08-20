Miami-Dade School Board fires officer over drunken incident at CityPlace

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board has fired a 34-year-old sergeant with the district’s police agency who Doral police said caused a disturbance inside a restaurant earlier this year.

The alleged incident occurred April 24 at Heaven Mykonos in CityPlace.

According to an incident report, Dubraska Guevara and another school district officer she was dining with, Jennifer Marie Grenier, were “disorderly and disruptive” and refused to pay their bill.

Police said the women were asked to leave the restaurant multiple times by the manager before officers arrived.

Officers said the women appeared to be “heavily intoxicated.”

The women were eventually escorted downstairs so they could wait for a third woman to pick them up, police said.

“Ms. Guevara began a verbal altercation with Ms. Grenier and subsequently began to remove an article of clothing off of her person,” the incident report stated. “As a result of her behavior, handcuffs were placed on Ms. Guevara to prevent further action.”

Ad

Although she was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle for several minutes, Guevara was not arrested that night and was allowed to leave with the woman who was picking them up.

Guevara asked board members on Wednesday to spare the job she’s held since 2014, saying she was off duty that night, but that she knows she deserves some sort of discipline.

“This is my job and I love my job, and I do it with a passion,” she said.

The School Board, however, approved her termination without discussion.

Grenier was also disciplined for her role in the incident, but she is not facing termination.

FULL VIDEO: Dubraska Guevara pleads with School Board to save her job: