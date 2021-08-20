Summer heat can create migraine misery

Migraine headaches can be more common in summer heat

WESTON, Fla. – As the summer heat rises, so do complaints about migraine headaches.

Dr. Nestor Galvez, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic Weston, said he sees a sharp increase in the number of migraine patients coming in during the summer months.

“Changes in barometric pressure, humidity, heat, produces some sort of chemical change, hypersensitivity changes in the sinus area that induces the migraine,” Galvez said.

And since dehydration can also play a role in migraines Galvez said it’s important to drink plenty of water throughout these hot and steamy days.

Exercise helps vs. prostate cancer

Also in today’s health news, a Canadian study is showing that rigorous exercise not only boosts heart health but it can also slow the progression of prostate cancer.

Researchers said the results could empower prostate cancer patients to be in better physical and functional, and psychological shape for any future medical interventions they may need.