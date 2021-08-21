Paralympic cyclist finishing training in South Florida before heading to Tokyo

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man who lost his arm in a motorcycle accident is not letting his disability hold him back.

Walter Grant-Stuart is planning to take part in the Tokyo Paralympics next week.

He is a bicyclist, despite only having his left arm.

Before heading to Japan, Grant-Stuart is finishing training with his coach here in South Florida.

On Saturday, he joined 50 other cyclists for a bike ride from Pembroke Pines to Sunrise, and back.

They are raising awareness about a fundraise created to get Grant-Stuart new equipment ahead of the big tournament on Tuesday.

Not only is Grant-Stuart an avid cyclist, he is also a firefighter in his native