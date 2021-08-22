Man shot multiple times after verbal altercation in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a shooting.

It happened at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Southwest 22nd Terrace and 21st Way.

According to police, it started as a verbal altercation between two men.

At some point, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking one of the people involved in the altercation multiple times, police said.

The victim, who authorities only said was a man, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities have not updated his status since Saturday evening.