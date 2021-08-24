Man used phone to film up woman’s skirt at Walmart, cops say

Man accused of filming up woman's skirt at Walmart in Broward County

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A 23-year-old man admitted to police that he used his cell phone to record underneath a woman’s skirt at a Walmart in Broward County on Sunday.

Police tracked down Elvis Fernando Gonzalez after being flagged about the alleged video voyeurism by the victim’s husband.

It happened at the Walmart along East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, and according to an arrest report, Gonzalez confessed to also recording the “intimate areas” of other women at Walmart without being detected.

Hallandale Beach police say they also found eight grams of cannabis in Gonzalez’s pocket. Gonzalez is accused of trying to run away from an officer before his arrest.

He is now facing charges that include video voyeurism, resisting an officer and cannabis possession.