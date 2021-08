MEDLEY, Fla. – Firefighters respond to a warehouse on Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County’s town of Medley.

Miami-Dade firefighters surrounded the commercial property at 9939 NW 89 Ave.

There was white smoke. Firefighters got on the roof to help vent the structure. No one was injured.

Miami-Dade property records show Prim Medley Palms and Americas Property Management Corp. co-own the 14,165 square-foot building with an authorized use for light manufacturing and food processing.