Kitesurfer dies after slamming into wall of home in Fort Lauderdale

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A kitesurfer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning after crashing into the wall of a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the man passed away after 1 p.m.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast 27th Street and North Ocean Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the man launched from the beach and collided with the north side of the home.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injures.

Friends and loved ones identified the victim as Fred Salter.

Friend Mike Bradley told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa that Salter had been kite surfing for years and that he had recently beaten Cancer.

