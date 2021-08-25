National Dog Day 2021 in South Florida: ‘Yappy’ hour events, deals, & paw-fect treats

While there are countless unofficial national holidays seemingly each day (we can’t believe we just missed National Cuban Sandwich Day), this holiday is im-paw-ssible to skip — Thursday, Aug. 26, is National Dog Day.

Yes, there is an entire day each year dedicated to your best friend, favorite companion, confidant, and loyal fur baby.

And in South Florida, it’s a well known fact we own a lot of dogs. Just one drive through Midtown, Edgewater, Miami Beach, Las Olas, or even down south in Pinecrest, and you’re bound to see at least a dozen city-slicking dogs.

Therefore, why not take them out somewhere hip instead of the dog park? They deserve a day to be treated to some “pup-tails” while you snap pictures of them for their Instagram account (We know you have one).

Without fur-ther ado, we’ve rounded up some of South Florida’s most dog-friendly happy hours, hotels, and restaurants, and even some special dog events, to make memories you’ll remember fur-ever.

Ad

Ok, we’re done with the dog puns.

“Yappy” (Happy) Hour Events

American Social Brickell - Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Yappy hour anyone? American Social is hosting a happy hour specially curated for you and your furry friends in honor of National Dog Day. From 4 p.m. -7 p.m., guests and their favorite four-legged companions can find dog-friendly and human-friendly specials. Plus, enjoy Tito’s cocktails and doggie bites ranging from $5 to $10 for a good cause — American Social will be donating 50% of Tito’s proceeds to Chasing Freedom Dog Rescue. 690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130. Click here for more.

Traymore by Michael Schwartz - Thursday, Aug. 26. from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Traymore by Michael Schwartz, in collaboration with Tito’s Vodka, invites you to celebrate your favorite four-legged friend along the Miami Beach boardwalk. Join them for doggy swag giveaways, a canine kissing booth, and Tito’s Vodka goodies for you and your furry friends. As a doting dog mom or dad, guests are invited to enjoy Tito’s Vodka specialty cocktails, such as the “Pomeg-ranian,” made with Tito’s Vodka, pomegranate liquor, and lime juice, the “White Doggo,” made with Tito’s Vodka, lemon, and cardamom, and the “Blue Lacy,” made with Tito’s Vodka, blossom syrup, lemon, and curacao. Thursday, Aug. 26. from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. 2445 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Click here for more.

Ad

Le Chick Miami - Every weekday from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Wynwood’s Le Chick is the perfect place to dine with your furry best friend. Thanks to their comfy and cozy outdoor setting with a retractable rooftop, guests can experience their upscale comfort food while sitting back, relaxing, and sipping on refreshing and fun craft cocktails. And for all the pet parents out there, it’s time to let your good boys and girls have a night on the town. No more leaving your dog at home. All members of the family, including the ones that woof, are welcome. 310 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127. Click here for more.



A French bulldog enjoys a day at Le Chick in Wynwood. (Courtesy of Le Chick)

Cerveceria La Tropical Wywood - Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Join them on National Dog Day with your furry friends! Be the first to try their dog treats made with their own spent grain made locally with ingredients good enough for humans by Puptables. Plus, stroll through their garden to meet local dog vendors and snatch fun treats, toys, and services. Stop by with your dog and your pup will get freebies on this pup-tastic day. Also enjoy samples of treats by Puptables and dog toys by Pooch Perks and Tito’s!. 42 NE 25th St, Miami, FL 33137. Click here for more.

Ad

Dog-friendly Hotels (With treats, bowls, & more)

Eden Roc Miami Beach & Nobu Hotel Miami Beach - Thursday, Aug. 26 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Four-legged friends are always welcomed on property, but on National Dog Day, Eden Roc and Nobu Hotels Miami Beach will celebrate their special guests from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. with complimentary house-made dog treats at Cafe Inez. Pets are invited to mingle with others throughout the day and enjoy a treat while owners relax and spend time with their companions at the grassy areas on property. Click here for more.

The Confidante Miami Beach - Every day

Furry guests are always welcome at The Confidante. Upon arrival, guests and their four-legged friend will receive a Confidante dog tag and take-home gift of a Confidante pop-up water bowl and baggie dispenser. Pets can also enjoy the use of a luxurious, faux-fur, memory foam pet bed by Paw.com during their stay, which must remain within guest rooms. Guests who book suites receive a matching Paw.com waterproof throw blanket, perfect for beds and sofas. Guests can make the most of their trip with a curated Woof Guide featuring Miami’s best pet-friendly restaurants (with outdoor dining), shopping districts, parks/beaches and more. For a tasty treat, The Backyard, the hotel’s pool and outdoor lounge area, offers $5 all-natural “pup-sicles’' featuring peanut butter and watermelon flavors from popular local shop Cielito Artisan Pops. Owners can indulge in their own popsicle from the hotel’s signature popsicle/cocktail pairing menu. Additionally, Four Paws Pet Care will offer guests of The Confidante 25% off all services including pet sitting and pet walking. When guests book any of the hotel’s drive-in packages, they receive waived pet fees. 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Click here for more.

Ad

Two smiling doggos pose for the camera at The Confidante Miami Beach. (Courtesy of The Confidante Miami Beach)

Free National Dog Day Weekend Events

Riverside Miami Meetup - Saturday, Aug. 28 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

All dogs of all sizes and breeds are welcome to celebrate National Dog Day at Riverside Miami’s Mega Dog Meetup. Presented by Solo Beagles and Doggizen, the meetup will feature local vendors, drink specials, food, and fun for your four-legged companions right on the Miami River. Groups joining the event include the Miami Goldens, Broward Dachshunds, South Florida Corgis, Miami Doodles, and SoFlo Bassets. All dogs must be leashed at all times, you must clean up after you dog, and aggressive behavior is not tolerated. 25 SE Fifth St., Miami. Admission is free. Click here for more.

Sunset Feed & Supply, Inc. Party - Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Doggie Bag Café & Pet Boutique and Sunset Feed & Supply, Inc. invite you to bring your furry best friend & celebrate National Dog Day at their ultimate Puppy Party. Each four-legged guest will receive a complimentary Pup-Cake & Bark-A-Rita. Plus, enter their Dog Days of Summer Costume Contest at 11 a.m. for your chance to win prizes. All dog supplies will be 10% off and they will donate an additional 10% of the day’s proceeds to Born Free - No Kill Dog Shelter & Rescue. Also, you may purchase a cold treat from Shaved Ice Goodies who will be generously donating their proceeds to Born Free - No Kill Dog Shelter & Rescue. 7650 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183. Click here for more.

Ad

How will you be celebrating National Dog Day? Tell us in the comments, or e-mail me at nlopezalvar@wplg.com.