Police: Gunman claims he was high on mushrooms when he randomly killed man in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Georgia is facing multiple charges after shooting at two men Tuesday on South Beach, killing one of the victims.

Tamarius Blair Davis Jr., of Norcross, Georgia, faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. According to the arrest report, Davis confessed to shooting at both victims randomly and said he was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.

A Miami Beach police officer heard the sound of a gunshot just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw Davis chasing after someone, the arrest report stated.

The officer then heard several more shots and saw Davis shooting toward the ground.

Police said the victim who Davis was chasing after wasn’t injured, but Davis fatally shot a second victim.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that the second victim was shot while dining with his family at La Cerveceria off 14th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Ad

“There was a guy sitting at a table with all his family, kids and everything,” a witness said. “He was right there. And he shot the guy like three times.”

Relatives identified the man who was killed as Dustin Wakefield, 21, of Colorado.

The family says Wakefield stood up and got between Davis and Wakefield’s 1-year-old son, saying “He’s only a boy.” Police say Davis then shot Wakefield multiple times.

Wakefield had been eating diner with his wife, son and extended relatives.

A witness said that after the shooting, the gunman was erratic, doing something disturbing next.

“After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” the witness said.

Gunman celebrated after shooting man dead at Miami Beach restaurant

Cell phone video captured by a witness shows the gunman seeming to celebrate after the shooting.

After the gunman fled, police performed CPR on Wakefield, but he was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Local 10 News spoke exclusively with the victim’s mother, Lora Wakefield, who said Dustin will be remembered as a “worshipper” and “the best dad ever.”

Ad

WATCH VIDEO OF HER INTERVIEW BELOW:

Mother anguished after random killing of her son on South Beach

“All I can say is Dustin loved his family and loved and cared for all he met. He will be missed in this world,” added uncle Michael Wakefield. “Dustin saved his son and his family.”

According to the arrest report, responding officers found Davis trying to open a locked door while holding the gun.

Officers said he complied with orders to drop the weapon and was taken into custody. He admitted to the crime as officers were handcuffing him, repeating, “Hey! I did it, I did it, I did it.”

Police said it took four minutes to apprehend Davis after the time a park ranger first heard a gunshot.

New video shows Davis first opening fire in the direction of someone he did not hit.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

New video shows man opening fire in Miami Beach before random killing

According to the arrest report, Davis then told them he was high on mushrooms and randomly chose two men to shoot at.

“It was a really rough night thinking about that,” said Sally Shaar, a La Cervecería patron. “And it’s also really rough night knowing that someone lost their family.”

Ad

Davis made his first court appearance before Judge Mindy Glazer on Wednesday afternoon. At one point in his hearing, Davis asked about his bond.

“Sir, you are being held with no bond. You shot and killed somebody in cold blood,” the judge said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Wakefield family.