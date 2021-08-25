Partly Cloudy icon
Surfside officers arrest burglary suspect with taste for wine, marijuana

Nicole Perez, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Surfside, Crime
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Officers arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of breaking into a home in Surfside.

Surveillance video shows a burglar drinking wine and searching around a home on Abbott Avenue after residents left on vacation. Residents received a security system alert on Aug. 16, saw the intruder on camera, and called the police.

The burglar was able to get away with a wine casing. Detectives identified him as Jose Caro-Castaneda, and took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Caro-Castaneda, 51, is facing charges of burglary and possession of marijuana of more than 20 grams.

Local 10 News Reporter Rosh Lowe and Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.

About the Authors:

Nicole Perez is the the primary co-anchor of Local 10 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. She first joined Local 10 in July 2016 as the morning traffic reporter.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

