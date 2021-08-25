Surfside officers arrest burglary suspect with taste for wine, marijuana

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Officers arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of breaking into a home in Surfside.

Surveillance video shows a burglar drinking wine and searching around a home on Abbott Avenue after residents left on vacation. Residents received a security system alert on Aug. 16, saw the intruder on camera, and called the police.

The burglar was able to get away with a wine casing. Detectives identified him as Jose Caro-Castaneda, and took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Caro-Castaneda, 51, is facing charges of burglary and possession of marijuana of more than 20 grams.

Local 10 News Reporter Rosh Lowe and Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.