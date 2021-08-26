Florida recovers $5 million from disgraced domestic violence agency

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody held a news conference Thursday morning in Orlando to announce that the state has recovered more than $5 million from the Florida Coalition against Domestic Violence after its CEO was paid $7.5 million over a three-year span before she resigned.

The governor said the agency failed to provide financial documents to the Florida Department of Children and Families and its contract was terminated last year.

Moody said the agency has since been dissolved and its assets liquidated.

Moody called the agency’s actions “despicable” and said the state reached a settlement with the agency after its executives were overpaid so significantly that they owed $1 million in taxes.

According to state officials, the coalition’s former CEO and President Tiffany Carr had a salary that had ballooned to $750,000 a year and separate compensation for up to 210 days a year of paid time off.