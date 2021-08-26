Police investigating apparent shooting in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Plantation.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots Thursday morning and saw a victim who had been shot near Northwest 42nd Avenue and Fifth Street.

Officers were spotted a short time later collecting clues, but they have since cleared the scene.

No details about the shooting were immediately released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

