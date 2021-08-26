Police: Uber driver shot at during attempted robbery in Lauderhill

PLANTATION, Fla. – An Uber driver was shot at early Thursday morning in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Northwest 49th Avenue.

According to Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, the victim told officers that a passenger, who he described as a Black man in his 20s, wearing a black mask, attempted to rob him at gunpoint while standing outside the vehicle.

The victim said he refused to give up his belongings and the passenger fired several shots at him, but missed.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.