Mostly Cloudy icon
76º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Police: Uber driver shot at during attempted robbery in Lauderhill

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Plantation, Broward County
Photo does not have a caption

PLANTATION, Fla. – An Uber driver was shot at early Thursday morning in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Northwest 49th Avenue.

According to Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, the victim told officers that a passenger, who he described as a Black man in his 20s, wearing a black mask, attempted to rob him at gunpoint while standing outside the vehicle.

The victim said he refused to give up his belongings and the passenger fired several shots at him, but missed.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email