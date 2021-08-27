92-year-old crashes through gate sending her two stories below in Coral Gables

Elderly woman survives crash that sent her two stories below in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – An elderly woman driving out of a valet in Coral Gables fell two stories inside of her vehicle, leaving her injured, but with minor injuries.

According to police, at around 3 p.m. on Friday, a 92-year-old woman was driving her car out of a valet when suddenly she pressed the accelerator.

Police believe she mistook her gas pedal for the brake, sending her through a white gate that had a parking lot two stories below surrounded by golf carts.

She was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Police believe there was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. However, their condition has not been made known.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.