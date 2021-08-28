Amber alert issued for 2 children out of Broward County

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are searching for two children last seen in Deerfield Beach who are believed to have been kidnapped.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Saturday morning for Zaynah Obidy 5, and Zain Obidy, 6.

Investigators say they were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach and may be with Max Carias-Carrilo, 36.

Photos released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

“Max has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache,” FDLE said. He is 5-feet-8, 170 pounds.

Zaynah, a girl, stands 3-feet-6, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Zain, a boy, is 4-feet, 90 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 535 series with the Florida license plate PJH1B.

Authorities warn not to approach and to call law enforcement immediately if you see them. You can call 911 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4226.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

