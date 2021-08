FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who fatally stabbed a man last week in Fort Lauderdale.

The stabbing was reported around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 23 in front of a business at 3942 W. Davie Blvd.

The victim has been identified as Jimmy Hutto.

A motive for the killing remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. All tipsters will remain anonymous.