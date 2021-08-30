Crash leaves 2 vehicles charred at Miami Gardens gas station

2 vehicles go up in flames at Miami Gardens gas station

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dramatic cellphone video shows two cars going up in flames Sunday at a Miami Gardens gas station.

The video shows huge flames and heavy smoke as crews rushed to put the fire out.

Those two cars were left charred and gutted by the flames at the gas station at Northwest 177th Street and Second Avenue.

A witness told Local 10 News it all started after a man hit a woman’s car and then tried taking off.

“The guy hits the lady – like barely hits her, but he tapped her. She gets out of the car and she’s like, ‘Yo, dude, what are you doing?’ He hops back in and takes off. When he takes off, he goes through a gas pump and hits the other car. As soon as he hits the other car, it goes up in flames,” Christopher Mitchell, who witnessed the incident said.

Mitchell pushed the emergency cutoff switch, likely preventing a bad situation from getting worse.

There are no reports of injuries, and no word yet on if anyone was cited or arrested.