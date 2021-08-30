Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

Local News

Crash leaves 2 vehicles charred at Miami Gardens gas station

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens
2 vehicles go up in flames at Miami Gardens gas station
2 vehicles go up in flames at Miami Gardens gas station

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dramatic cellphone video shows two cars going up in flames Sunday at a Miami Gardens gas station.

The video shows huge flames and heavy smoke as crews rushed to put the fire out.

Those two cars were left charred and gutted by the flames at the gas station at Northwest 177th Street and Second Avenue.

A witness told Local 10 News it all started after a man hit a woman’s car and then tried taking off.

“The guy hits the lady – like barely hits her, but he tapped her. She gets out of the car and she’s like, ‘Yo, dude, what are you doing?’ He hops back in and takes off. When he takes off, he goes through a gas pump and hits the other car. As soon as he hits the other car, it goes up in flames,” Christopher Mitchell, who witnessed the incident said.

Mitchell pushed the emergency cutoff switch, likely preventing a bad situation from getting worse.

There are no reports of injuries, and no word yet on if anyone was cited or arrested.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter