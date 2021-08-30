Partly Cloudy icon
Man diagnosed with bipolar disorder reported missing in Margate

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Margate, Broward County
Jonathan Greaves.
Jonathan Greaves. (Margate Police Department)

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are searching for a 33-year-old man, who they said had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and may also possibly be autistic.

According to authorities, Jonathan Greaves lives in Washington, D.C., but has been visiting his aunt in Margate.

He was last seen by his aunt at her house around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police described Greaves as a thin-built Black man with short black hair. They said he was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants while walking west on Margate Boulevard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

