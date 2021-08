Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

The Miami Police Department is investigating a possible car theft that occurred on Sunday.

Police said there was a subject who fled in the direction of the water along NE 79th Street Causeway and NE Bay shore Court in Miami.

The man was described by police as a white male with glasses who was wearing a green Hawaiian shirt and shorts.

Police said they were using aviation and marine patrol to locate the man.