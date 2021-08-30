Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Woman arrested for allegedly trying to set BSO vehicle on fire with deputy sitting inside

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Crime
Mugshot for 25-year-old Toni Carr.
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County announced the arrest of a woman who they said attempted to set a deputy’s vehicle on fire.

That deputy, who was inside the vehicle at the time, was unharmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Toni Carr was arrested on Saturday afternoon.

BSO said the deputy was sitting in her marked vehicle, stopped at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard, when Carr walked up.

Carr then began to bang on the vehicle’s window and broke off the driver’s side mirror before walking to the back of the car, opening the gas tank, ripping off the gas cap and stuffing papers inside, BSO said in a release.

Using a lighter, Carr then set a lottery ticket on fire, per the release.

The deputy got out of the vehicle and told Carr to get on the ground, and she was arrested after other deputies arrived to help take her into custody, BSO said.

Carr is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted arson, criminal mischief, and a felony charge for violation of probation.

