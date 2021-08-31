Man caught on camera stealing donation box for children with leukemia

Authorities say this man stole a donation box from Cruz Fashion in Lake Worth.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a young man who they said was captured on surveillance video stealing a donation box from a business that contained money for Guatemalan children with leukemia.

According to authorities, the box had about $300 inside it.

Deputies said the suspect entered the business, Cruz Fashion in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue in Lake Worth, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said he purchased a cold beverage before stealing the donation box.

He fled the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.