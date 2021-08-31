Stranger accused of kissing 5-year-old girl on mouth inside Publix

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A New York man was arrested last week after he kissed a 5-year-old girl on the mouth inside a Publix store in Sunny Isles Beach, authorities said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video Friday at the supermarket at 18320 Collins Ave.

According to an arrest report, Fariz Feyzullayev, of Brooklyn, lured the child toward him by handing her a bag of M&Ms.

Police said he then leaned down and kissed the girl, who was a stranger to him, on the mouth.

According to the arrest report, the girl’s mother yelled at Feyzullayev, and he grabbed his groceries and rushed out of the store.

Police said a sergeant located the suspect, who turned 43 on Monday, a short time later in the 18000 block of Collins Avenue and took him into custody.

A “show-up” was conducted and the mother identified Feyzullayev as the man who kissed her daughter.

Feyzullayev was arrested on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.