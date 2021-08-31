Partly Cloudy icon
Student stabbed with hair pick during fight on school bus

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lauderhill, Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Education
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police officers were called after two students on a school bus got into a fight.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon in Lauderhill aboard a bus that had left from Whiddon Rogers Education Center in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Lauderhill police, two kids on the bus began to fight when one of them pulled out a hair pick and stabbed the other in the back.

Police said the hair pick left superficial, scratch-like injuries on the child’s back.

The child was treated and released, police said.

There has been no word on whether any arrests were made.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

