Student stabbed with hair pick during fight on school bus

Fight on school bus leads to student being stabbed with hair pick

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police officers were called after two students on a school bus got into a fight.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon in Lauderhill aboard a bus that had left from Whiddon Rogers Education Center in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Lauderhill police, two kids on the bus began to fight when one of them pulled out a hair pick and stabbed the other in the back.

Police said the hair pick left superficial, scratch-like injuries on the child’s back.

The child was treated and released, police said.

There has been no word on whether any arrests were made.