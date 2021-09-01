Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Broward woman wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

This ticket revealed a $1 million top prize for a Coconut Creek woman.
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Barbara Licitra was far from home when she bought a scratch-off that revealed a $1 million top prize.

The 64-year-old Coconut Creek woman bought her $30 Fastest Road to $1,000,000 ticket up in Jacksonville, Florida Lottery officials say.

She decided to take her winnings as a lump sum of $790,000.

Licitra’s ticket came from the Beaver Quick Mart, located at 5605 West Beaver Street. That retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

