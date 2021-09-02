Case dropped against woman pepper-sprayed recording Miami Beach police

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The case has been dropped against a woman seen on video being pepper-sprayed by a Miami Beach police officer while she was recording a traffic stop.

Mariyah Maple, a 27-year-old tourist from New York, contested her July 25 arrest during the weekend of the Rolling Loud music festival. It came under a controversial new city law that prohibits any person with the intent to interfere with an officer performing a legal duty from being within 20 feet of the officer — after a warning.

Miami Beach police have since suspended enforcing the law after a number of incidents. More than a dozen people were arrested in July under the ordinance touted to protect police officers from belligerent crowds but criticized as a way for cops to crack down on people lawfully video recording them.

According to the arrest affidavit in Maple’s case, Sgt. Vincent Stella used his bicycle as “a physical barrier” and used pepper spray when Maple and others “stood their ground and refused to move.”

Chad Piotrowski, a Miami attorney representing Maple, released a video saying it “completely” contradicts what the officers alleged Maple did in the arrest affidavit.

Piotrowski confirmed to Local 10 News on Thursday that the case against Maple has been dropped but he declined an interview.