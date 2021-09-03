Ice cream shop owner in Coral Springs stalks, harasses teenage girl, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Tabitha Blackmon ordered the 55-year-old owner of the Moo Moo Scoops at the Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs to stay away from minors.

Coral Springs officers arrested Sergio Khorosh, of Lighthouse Pointe, on Thursday over a list of disturbing allegations against him that included recording a teenage girl in the ice cream store’s restroom.

Khorosh appeared in Broward County court on Friday. The victim, a 17-year-old high school student, was his employee at Moo Moo Scoops, which Khorosh incorporated on Feb. 16. Khorosh’s alleged behavior forced her to quit.

“He continued to harass and allegedly stalk the victim by going to her new job, her home and harassing her and her family, and threatening to ‘Tear her apart’ allegedly with a police dog while he impersonated an officer,” Blackmon said in court.

Khorosh is facing three charges of aggravated stalking, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and video voyeurism. Blackmon set his bond at $76,000.

“I just want to ask her to reduce the bond for me if she can,” Khorosh said.

Blackmon denied his request and also ordered him to avoid having recording capabilities and to wear a monitoring device if released. Records show Khorosh remained at the Broward County Main Jail on Friday evening.