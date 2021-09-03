Man charged in fatal Rickenbacker Causeway shooting held on no bond until October trial

A judge ruled that Kadel Piedrahita should remain in jail without bond after his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade judge has ruled Kadel Piedrahita continue to be held on no bond following his arrest for second-degree murder.

Friday’s hearing will be the second time the judge sides with the state, citing that a live stream Piedrahita posted on Facebook after the shooting shows him showing great animosity towards the victim — and it even seems Piedrahita was stalking the victim while riding the scooter.

“I adopt my findings from the first hearing,” says Miami-Dade Judge Milian. “I have found nothing to dissuade me from my conclusions of fact that day.”

The 41-year-old was originally arrested back in August of 2019 when he was accused of shooting and killing a cyclist during a confrontation along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Piedrahita was then charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm in the death of Alex Palencia.

Defense attorneys argued Piedrahita was not the aggressor — even using cell phone video of the deadly confrontation — to try and show their client was firing in self defense.

Ad

Prosecutors countered, however, saying both the video and witnesses statements clearly show otherwise.

In the end, the judge sided with the State, and ruled Piedrahita continue to be held on no bond while he awaits trial.

After the hearing, the defense attorneys were clearly unhappy with the decision.

His trial is set for October 12.