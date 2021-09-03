South Beach is about to make some major changes

Eventually there may be a 2 a.m. last call cut off for alcohol in South Beach if mayor has his way

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – “As we all know and understand, the many years of troubling incidents in this district can no longer be tolerated,” begins a report from the City Manager of Miami Beach to the City of Miami Beach Mayor and Commission.

Due to increased crime, chaos, and destruction during peak periods of tourism in South Beach’s “entertainment district” (the busy area of South Beach), the City of Miami Beach City Manager, basically, has had enough.

“It is no longer sufficient to treat what has historically been defined as ‘high impact periods’ as anomalies when every weekend brings significant crowds and challenges,” he says in his letter, which was sent on Friday.

“Consequently, I have directed multiple City departments to develop a unified strategy in which to address the most pressing issues. The plan is based on a multifaceted response to what has become a year-round threat to public safety from visitors who have demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life, public property and the well-being of our many law-abiding residents and guests.”

He goes on to say, “We believe this approach will create a visible and constant deterrent in South Beach through a coordinated effort by Police, Code Compliance, Fire, Homeless Outreach, Parking, Park Rangers and Sanitation. Our success depends on all City departments comprehensively working together to address the underlying issues that contribute to an “anything-goes” atmosphere in this iconic district.”

Here are the changes being made in South Beach:

40 additional officers reassigned to South Beach

10 additional Miami-Dade Police officers every weekend

More Code Compliance teams

More homeless outreach and sanitation teams

More park rangers

This story will be updated.