Orange Blossom Parade held in anticipation of football game between Florida A&M and Jackson State

Parade held in Miami Gardens ahead of college football game between Florida A&M and Jackson State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A parade was held Saturday morning in anticipation of a college football game between two historically Black schools.

On Sunday, Florida A&M University will face Jackson State at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Blossom Classic. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

The Orange Blossom Parade began Saturday at around 9 a.m. at Carol City High School and ended at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center.

Following the parade, food and drinks were provided at the Empowerment Fest and Health Village, also at the Betty T. Ferguson Community Center.

A Battle of the Bands show is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar while in Miami, the Bacardi Welcome to the 305 Pregame Concert, which also begins at 7 p.m., will feature several acts, including Uncle Luke, Ball Greezy, Trick Daddy, Trina, JT Money.