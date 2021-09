FHP: Driver flees scene following crash on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – The driver of a vehicle, possibly a Subaru sedan, fled after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on the Palmetto Expressway, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 154th Street in Miami Lakes.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said minor injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately released.