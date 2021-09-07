Cloudy icon
Local News

Researchers study monoclonal antibodies for birth control

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Monoclonal antibodies studied for contraception use
MIAMI – Scientists are developing a potential non-hormonal approach to female contraception.

Dr. Xiomara Martinez with South Miami OB/GYN Associates said researchers have uncovered a way to utilize monoclonal antibodies to effectively immobilize sperm before it reaches an egg.

“This is very different because it’s very potent, it’s 99% effective in lab trials right now and it means less of the drug will be required to produce the desired effect which is as a birth control,” she said.

Martinez said monoclonal antibodies are known for their ability to fight off invading germs. Making them useful to treat and prevent everything from cancer to COVID-19.

If the study at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill continues to show promise, Martinez said this new approach to birth control could be available within the next few years.

Lung cancer for nonsmokers

And a study by the National Institutes of Health is shining a light on the origins of lung cancer in people who never smoked.

Researchers found different subtypes of lung cancer in nonsmokers which have distinct molecular characteristics.

It’s been found that 10-20% of people who develop lung cancer have never smoked, and the disease more commonly affects women at an earlier age than cancer found in smokers.

