Man carjacked at gunpoint at Wawa gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for three people who carjacked a man early Wednesday morning at a Wawa gas station.

The incident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the gas station at 6971 SW 24th St.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim was pumping gas into his car when he was approached by three armed people who demanded his keys.

Thomas said the thieves took off in the victim’s vehicle, which contained some personal belongings.

The stolen car was later found by police in the area of Kendall Drive and Southwest 122nd Avenue.

The victim was not injured during the carjacking.

Thomas said none of the three thieves have been found and a description of them was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.