Man found shot to death inside running vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after they found a man dead inside of a running vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to Detective Chris Thomas, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Southwest 147th Avenue and 264th Street just before 6:25 a.m. after someone discovered the victim unresponsive inside of the vehicle.

Thomas said officers tried to revive the victim and discovered that he had been shot in the upper body.

Despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas said officers have not located any witnesses.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.