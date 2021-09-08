Miami police search for man wanted in connection with roommate’s murder

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for 31-year-old Darien Zamora Carrandi, who they said fatally stabbed his roommate over the weekend.

According to authorities, the victim, Yasnier Lopez Debora, also 31, was found in a pool of blood around 5 a.m. Sunday after being stabbed to death.

Police said his body was inside of the home where he lived near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and 40th Avenue, in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

Ivan Zepeda, a neighbor, told Local 10 News that the victim and his roommate often got drunk and argued.

“I heard the commotion,” Zepeda said, adding he didn’t think anything of it until officers told him Lopez was dead.

The property owner said Lopez, the registered tenant, had only been living there for about two months. Zamora Carrandi, who is a migrant from Cuba, had only been there for a few weeks.

Ad

Police said Zamora Carrandi should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to Zamora Carrandi’s arrest.