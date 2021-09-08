Woman visiting South Florida recounts being attacked by dog outside Everglades Holiday Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman visiting South Florida with her boyfriend and his family told Local 10 News she was mauled by an unleashed dog at Everglades Holiday Park.

Taite Beale, who was in town from Massachusetts, said they were walking back to their car after an airboat ride last Thursday when they noticed a dog run toward them in the parking lot.

“All of the sudden, it looked at me and ran right towards me and grabbed my arm,” Beale said.

Family members said they quickly jumped into action as the dog attacked.

“My dad and uncle started punching the dog just to try to see if it would release,” said boyfriend Kyle Ryan. “The guy was slowly coming over as they were doing that.”

Ryan said he helped Beale into their car and called for rescue.

The owner and the dog, described as a grey pit bill, drove away.

“He just left,” Ryan said.

There is an ordinance in Broward County that prohibits dogs from being off their leashes or out of the direct control of their owners, as well as rules pertaining to so-called dangerous dogs.

Ad

Beale said she filed a report with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Local 10 has requested a copy of the report.

In response to an inquiry about possible surveillance video at the park, a spokesperson for Broward Parks and Recreation Division emailed Local 10 and said, “There are no records responsive to your request.”

Beale said she will need another surgery and is still in shock about the attack.